Guillermo De La Rosa

Guillermo “Willie” De La Rosa, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1939 in Cameron, Texas to Juan and Barbara De La Rosa. He married the love of his life, Antonia “Tonie” De La Rosa, on August of 1961 who preceded him in death in 1992. He is also preceded in death by his brother John De La Rosa.

Some of his greatest accomplishments were serving his country by being in the Air Force earning a Bachelor’s degree in education from Southwest Texas University and serving the City of San Marcos by being on the City Council. He made his career by working for over 20 years at Gary Job Corp in San Marcos and retired from Wackenhut in Lockhart.

Willie is survived by his brother Jesse De La Rosa and sisters Gloria and husband Joe Garza; Mary Helen and husband Robert Hernandez; his daughters Barbara and late husband Fred Gonzales, Norma De La Rosa ,Esmeralda “Mimie” and Clavio “Lalo” Gonzales, Roxane and Steven Morales Sr, Denise Tristan; grandchildren, Alejandro “Trey” Corpus, Curtis Gonzales, Ashley and Zell Miller III, Antionette “Neddie” and David Jordan Jr, Travis and Sierra Gonzales, Kenneth “Kenny” Gonzales, Jeremy Tristan, Emerald Gonzalez, Salome “Salo” Morales, Steven Morales Jr, Anthony Tristan and Gabriel Tristan; plus 7 great grandchildren. All of these he loved and cared for deeply.

Please join us in celebrating his life on Monday, May 6th. The viewing will be from 4-9 pm at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John’s Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7th and interment with military honors will follow at the San Marcos Cemetery. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com.

