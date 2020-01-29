Henry Lee Jennings Share:







Henry Lee Jennings passed away on January 23, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1947. Henry was the oldest of four sons born to Reckard and Annie Lampkin Jennings, of Lockhart, Texas.

Henry Lee became a member of St. James AME Church at a young age. He attended school in Lockhart and graduated in 1970. Henry was a very good football player. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War for two years.

Henry Lee became a machinist after his return from Vietnam and worked in that capacity until retirement and becoming ill. He was blessed to have his brother Joe Jennings as his caregiver until his death.

Henry Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy Jennings, and his brother Roy Dean Jennings all of Lockhart.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son Henry Lee Jennings Jr. of Luling, two brothers Joe Jennings of New Braunfels, and Lex Jennings Sr. and one sister Gladys Franklin both of Lockhart, and his companion Charlene Brown of Luling, and several stepchildren.

The family would like to thank all the staff of Hope Hospice of New Braunfels and numerous relatives and very dear friends.

Visitation will be held on January 31, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at McCurdy Funeral home with a funeral service next day February 1, 2020 at 11 AM also at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfurneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/henry-lee-jennings