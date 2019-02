Henry Prado Estrada Share:







Henry Prado Estrada, 73, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on January 15, 2019. He was born in Uvalde, Texas on September 4, 1945 to Paul C. and Linda P. Estrada.

He was survived by his wife, Virginia M. Estrada and his children, Henry P. Estrada, Jr., Charles M. Estrada, Rodrigo M. Estrada and Roma M. Estrada.

A graveside service was held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:15 am on Friday, January 18, 2019 with military honors.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

