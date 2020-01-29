Herman LaVaniel Harris Share:







Herman LaVaniel Harris was born October 2, 1952 to Garland V. Harris and Lillie Ball Harris of Kingsbury, Texas. Herman was exposed to a rich and vast heritage from birth. He joined Sweet Canaan Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. P. V. Richardson. He loved Sunday School, served as a teacher for many years and attended faithfully, embracing scriptures of faith and discipleship from his mentor, Uncle Frank Roberts.

Herman attended Rosenwald Elementary school and graduated from Luling High School in 1971. After graduation he spent several years in the military service at Lackland Air Force Base. He attended Blinn College, Texas A&M, and Southwest Texas State University where he majored in Criminal Justice.

From a very early age, he enjoyed a passion for the oil & gas business and was arguably the best Texas Land Man in the business. Well known in every courthouse and nearby cafés across the state, Herman never met a stranger. His bigger than life personality, most inviting smile and tremendous charisma made him so special. He made such an enormous impact in so many lives. He spent the past several years semi-retired working on the family farm and serving on the boards of the Texas Farm Bureau and Guadalupe County Appraisal District, all which he enjoyed so much. His greatest joy, however, came from his role as “Paw Paw.”

Herman is preceded in death by his parents, Garland “Bub” and Lillie Ball Harris and his eldest brother, “Buddy” Garland V. Harris II.

Herman is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Harris, and children: Micah and his wife Lauren, Matthew, & Maresah Harris as well as Derrick Asberry, Allan Sattiewhite, and Tiffany Smith; one sister, Renee Harris Watson. Herman leaves many grandchildren who cherished him and an entire community that was touched by his continuous involvement.

The funeral was held on Saturday January 25th at 11 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.

The wake was held Friday January 24th from 5-8 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home.

