Herminia “Minnie” Lopez Rivera, of Seguin, entered eternal rest surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Orange Grove, Texas on April 24, 1945 to Simon Lopez, Jr. and Carlota L. Salazar.

She is preceded in death by her parents and children, Tony and Diana Lynn Rivera.

Survivors include her common law husband, Cecilio Ochoa, Jr., sons, David Rivera and Danny Rivera; grandchildren, Adriah G. Rivera, Alysia Rivera, John David Rivera and Martin Rivera; 3 great grandchildren, siblings, Jesusa Rivera (Cosme Jr.), Dora Ramon (Raul), Minerva Chapa (Homer), Rudy Lopez (JoAnn), Simon Lopez , Humberto Lopez (Julia), Robert Lopez (Norma), Carlos Lopez (Aurora); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We will miss her wit, “tell it like it is,” personality, her home-cooking, and (no one will ever be able to measure up to) her famous carrot cake. We will also miss the hospitality she graciously showed when you entered her home. Everyone knew they were, “home,” the minute you set foot in her house. She held a special place in her heart for her nephew, Michael Rivera and niece, Marie Rivera, whom she considered like her own children. The bond she held with them will never be broken. She will never be forgotten by those that knew and loved her.

You are no longer suffering and are now reunited with Tony and Nana. Fly high with the Angels and celebrate your new life. I know you are now healed. You will forever be loved and missed. Until we meet again.

Visitation was held at the Thomason Funeral Chapel in Lockhart, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. An Inurment at St. James Catholic Cemetery will be held at a later time. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/herminia-minnie-lopez-rivera