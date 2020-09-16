Herminia “Minnie” Trejo Share:







Herminia “Minnie” Trejo, 76, was called to heaven on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020,

Minnie was born in Lockhart, Texas in 1944 and as a servant of God Minnie always cared for others. She embraced everyone she came in to contact with and was always the first to offer a helping hand. Whether she was filling your stomach with delicious food or offering sanctuary from a cold world, she always did it with unconditional love and acceptance.

Minnie’s radiant smile and loving personality brought light to all who knew her. As an artist and creative soul, she was the original “Do-it-Yourselfer”. Her ability to see beauty in the ordinary was a talent she used to add flair to her beautifully decorated home and everyday fashion.

She was a devoted and loving mother who never faltered from providing support and encouragement to her family. Her love of God was evident in the grace she so naturally offered. Her grandchildren were blessed to have a unique and personal bond, known only to them, a treasure and legacy they will carry in their hearts forever.

Minnie is survived by her children, Buddy Trejo, Adrian Trejo, and Analisa Trejo (Leo), all of Austin and Thomas Trejo (Angelina) of Lockhart, 7 grandchildren; Timothy, Adrienne, Marcus, Elias, Alena, John Paul, and Paula and 4 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Amalia, Penelope and Juliana. She is also survived by her siblings, Dion Cruz (Crecencio), Maria Bosquez (Jose), of Dale, Tx, Janie DeLeon (Raymond), Jovita Dillon (Scott), Domingo Yruegas, of Lockhart, Tx, and Antonio Yruegas (Ester).

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Jovita Yruegas and her husband, Edmundo “Eddie” Trejo.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Mary s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Bunton Cemetery in Dale, Texas. Pallbearers include, Timothy Trejo, Marcus Trejo, Elias Trejo, Michael Yruegas, Jesse Lopez, “Little” Joe Bosquez and honorary pallbearer, John Paul Basquez.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family members. We know many are mourning the loss of Minnie with us, and for that purpose, a memorial service and mass will be planned in the future. Please pray with us for the virus containment and eradication so we may gather to celebrate her life.

