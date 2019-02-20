Hispanic chamber gala on Saturday Share:











Business leaders and community leaders will be honored Saturday night as the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual gala.

This year, the 31st Annual Gala has a Denim & Diamonds theme, replacing last year’s masquerade themed event.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lockhart Evening Lions Club at 220 Bufkin Ln. in Lockhart with social hour, followed by dinner and awards and will continue until midnight, chamber representatives said.

Jeans and bling will be the theme and attire at the Denim & Diamonds event, which will host CBS Austin anchor Chris Saldana as its keynote speaker.

Saldana is a three-time Emmy-award winning journalist from Del Rio who serves as morning anchor for CBS’s Austin affiliate.

Saldana studied in Brisbane, Australia and Salamanca, Spain before graduating from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is active in a number of organizations and causes, including the Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Human Rights Campaign and the Gay & Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada.