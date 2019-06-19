Hispanic chamber to vote on bylaws with eye on growth, hiring full time staff Share:







LPR staff report

Members of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will vote on a new set of proposed bylaws designed to help grow the chamber’s membership.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the GCCHCC headquarters located at 117 E. Walnut St.

If approved, one of the major changes would include a paid staff, said Alfonso Sifuentes, chair of the GCCHCC by-laws committee.

The GCCHCC is currently staffed only on a volunteer basis.

“The new set of bylaws will mirror the make-up of most Chambers of Commerce currently in existence,” Sifuentes said. “The new rules will allow the Hispanic chamber to be structured in a manner that promotes continuity in its leadership and keeps them flexible by hiring full-time staff.

“This is a giant leap from the status quo and comes at a crucial time as our community is experiencing tremendous growth. With growth and development come new businesses that are seeking organizations to further their brand. The new bylaws will allow the GCCHCC to be relevant and competitive while striving to attract those new members.

If approved, the payment of staffers would likely evolve slowly, beginning with a contract employee receiving a stipend of around $500 a month. But the goal would eventually be an employee roster similar to the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, which has two paid staffers.