May 1, 1928 – September 23, 2020

Our beautiful mother, Hortence Gutierrez Gonzales, 92, transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones while her family was reciting our most Holy Rosary. Her passing is a true testimony of the love of our Lord, and His grace was truly bestowed upon her departure. Our Mama Grande, Tencha, Grammies , G Mo, will truly be missed by all those who adored her.

Born in Creedmore, Texas on May 1, 1928 and raised in Ottine, Hortence was the fifth child of Guillerma and Zepherino Gutierrez.

Dedicated to her husband and family, she was a proud military wife, mother, and grandmother. A true caretaker she loved her job, to which she dedicated 28 years of service to the Luling Care Center.

She loved the Dallas Cowboys and was an avid fan, her dedication to the team never faltered.

She is preceded in death by her husband Felix S. Gonzales, Sr., a retired Army Sergeant. She yearned to be reunited with her son Felix Gonzales, Jr., who was killed in combat in the Vietnam War on Mother’s Day 1969, as well as an infant daughter Gloria Felix.

Hortence is survived by her daughters Hortensia G. Magallanez and Sonja Gonzales Villalobos (Mark Anthony Villalobos) and her daughter-in-law June Gonzales. She is also survived by her grandchildren Renee Saad , Jeff Magallanez (Sonia), Michelle Salazar (Lupe), Jacob Magallanez (DeeD), Cynthia Voigt (Quirt), Cielo Villalobos, and Serenity Villalobos.

She leaves behind a loving legacy for her great grandchildren Jenny Saad, Felix Saad, Brittney Smart (Nathan), Charisma Magallanez, Brisa Magallanez, James Magallanez, Julian Ramirez, Jr. (Christina), Joshua Ramirez (Jennica), Jade Garcia (Brandon), Jeremy Ramirez, Adriana Bost (Ryan), Daniel Magallanez, Ryan Magallanez, Reagan McLearan (Trevor), and

John Voigt Jr. (Bonnie). Stories of her faith and kindness will be passed down to her great great grandchildren Kennedy Kristine, Lincoln Paul and Carter John Smart; Brandon Achilles Garcia; and Eoin Baker McLearan.

We give thanks to our Lord and Savior, and our love for our mother and grandmother will endure throughout our lives. We will remember the wisdom she instilled in us, the steadfast dedication and everlasting love she showed each one of us, her beautiful hands that worked tirelessly, and her feet that guided us on the right path. May her strength and guidance continue to guide us throughout our lives.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place on Tuesday, October 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart at 9 a.m., followed by services at 10 a.m. Her final resting place will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her lifelong love, and they will be eternally together.

Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

