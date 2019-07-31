Ignacio Barba-Llamas Share:







Ignacio Barba-Llamas, 64, beloved Father and Grandfather, was called to his eternal rest on July 22, 2019. He entered this world on May 15, 1955 in Degollado, Jalisco, Mexico born to Guadalupe Barba-Arrellano and Martha Llamas-Savedra.

He is survived by his spouse Yolanda Bermudez-Caratachea; son Aldo Barba and wife, Ivonne; daughter Gabriela Barba; daughter Jenny Barba; daughter Alma Barba; daughter Lydia Barba; son Eduardo Barba; daughter Martha Barba; and 11 Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Panteon Municipal Degollado, Jalisco, Mexico.

