IN PHOTOS: First Friday, June 7 Share:







June’s First Friday celebration saw a lot of visitors to Lockhart’s Pocket Park located on Main Street between Lulu’s Lunch Box and The Culinary Room, where artist Brandy Schuenemann was conducting a community art project anchored by string composites she’d made of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and the Caldwell County Courthouse. The pocket park was adorned in streamers to give it a colorful, festive flair as revelers were invited to add their personal touches to the work. Photos by Mike Annas