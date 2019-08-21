Incumbent councilman not seeking reelection Share:







Lockhart City Councilmember John Castillo announced on Tuesday that he would not be seeking reelection in the Nov. 5 election.

The filing period to run for Lockhart City Council ended on Monday. Those interested in running as a write-in candidate need to file their applications with the city by 5 p.m. Friday.

Castillo, who has served on the council for nine years as the representative for district 2, said he’s stepping down to create a little more time for himself in his already hectic schedule.

“It’s just been a really busy year,” said Castillo, who also served on the Lockhart school district’s Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee. “I still love it, but I just needed a break.”

With Monday’s filing deadline passed, the ballots are now set for the Nov. 5 election.

Four seats will be up for grabs this year, including councilmember positions for the city’s first and second districts, as well as two at-large positions.

District 1 Councilmember Juan Mendoza and at-large councilmembers Angie Gonzales-Sanchez and Brad Westmoreland have each filed to defend their seats on the city’s seven-member governing body.

Tim Juarez, Jr. will be challenging District 1 incumbent Mendoza, while David Bryant will be running for District 2. Juan Alvarez, Jr. will be vying for one of the two at-large positions currently held by Gonzales-Sanchez and Westmoreland.