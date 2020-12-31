Irma Garcia Martínez Share:







Irma Garcia Martínez was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the age of 63. Irma was born on August 15, 1957 in Guadalcazar, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Gabino & Esperanza Fonseca Garcia. She married Eusebio Martínez and moved to Austin, Texas in 2000 to provide a better education for her children.

Our beloved mother strongly battled ovarian cancer and many complications from the disease for two years, never loosing hope of her cure.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Epifania Sustaita, one brother, Fernando Garcia, her first granddaughter Diana Guadalupe Torres Cruz and son in law Juan José Salazar Flores.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eusebio Martínez and her children; daughter Irma Cruz Garcia & husband Roberto Torres, daughter Blanca Estela Cruz Garcia, son Ramon Cruz Garcia & wife Aurelia Ramos, daughter Rocio Martínez Vela & husband Saúl Vela, son Andres A. Martínez García. Her parents, Gabino & Esperanza Garcia; one brother, Juan Garcia; six sisters, Candelaria Sustaita, Guadalupe Alcozer, Socorro Lopez, Apolonia Morales, Nancy Garcia and Dora Rodriguez; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin Saturday, December 26, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at DeLeon Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Interment will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery under the care of De León Funeral Home.