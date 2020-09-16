Jack Brotemarkle Share:







Jack Brotemarkle, 85, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on September 4, 2020, in Kyle Texas. He was born in Manchester, Iowa to Marion and Mabel Beohm Brotemarkle. After High school Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country for 23 years, included 2 tours in Germany, 1 tour in Korea and 2 tours in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerre Brotemarkle. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Elfriede Brotemarkle; his daughter, Carol Cray of Lockhart, TX; his son, Michael Brotemarkle and his wife Christie of Flatonia, TX and his four grandchildren, Randy Brotemarkle, Nicole Cray, Christopher Cray and Charles Cray.

A graveside service will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10 AM at the Lockhart City Cemetery with full military honors rendered.

