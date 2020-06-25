Jack Edward Mercer Share:







October 19,1943 – June 18, 2020

Jack Edward Mercer, 76, of Fentress, Texas, passed away on June 18, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at his home on the banks of the San Marcos River.

He was born to parents Edward and Jo Lois Mercer, on October 19, 1943, in Luling, Texas. Jack graduated from John Foster Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas and attended Sam Houston State University. Jack was active in rodeo throughout high school and college, and eventually embarked on a career in law enforcement that would span nearly forty years. He served with the Rosenberg Police Department, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Sugar Land Police Department, the City of Luling where he was Chief of Police, as Constable of Precinct 3 in Caldwell County, and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

He married Linda Johnson Webb-Mercer, the love of his life, in 1999, who survives him. Jack is also survived by son Tyler Mercer and wife Stephanie; daughter Liane Gonzalez and husband Domingo; son Terrell Mercer and wife Amanda; step-daughter Amanda Webb Sepeda and husband Clyde; grandchildren Nicole Schulte, Riley Mercer, Tristan and LilyAnn Mercer, and Bryson Sepeda; sister Mary Jo Jenkins and husband Russell; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was predeceased by parents Edward and Jo Lois Mercer and stepson Adam Webb.

Jack was known for his trademark western hat and boots, but his attire was often overshadowed by his deep, booming voice which undoubtedly served him well throughout his career in law enforcement. Jack loved the outdoors (especially fishing), telling stories (which were only enhanced by his voice), and hosting fish fries for friends and family. He attended Harwood Baptist Church and will be sorely missed by his fellow parishioners.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, with a reception to follow at the Tri-Community Civic Center in Prairie Lea, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The family requests that people make donations to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (www.tpwf.org) to honor Jack’s love of the outdoors and service to the people of the State of Texas or Harwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 93, Harwood, TX 78632, in lieu of sending flowers. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

