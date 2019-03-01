Jacob Ryan Slussler Share:







Jacob Ryan Slussler, 33, of Seguin, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born in Austin, TX to Genna Niemann and Gary E. Slussler in 1985. Jacob was raised in Lockhart, TX and graduated from Lockhart High School. He worked as a pipefitter for Dynamic System Inc. and was a member of the UA Local 286 Plumbers and Pipefitters of Central Texas. The most important thing to Jacob was his family; especially his nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. His presence will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sandra Slussler, Mary Kay Stehle and Ann Marie Neimann.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; brothers, Gary Wayne and Luke Slussler and their families; also, his grandfathers, uncles, aunts and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Leeodis Carter and Greg Williford presiding.

