James Clarence Vercher, 96, of Dale, Texas passed from this life on the 24th, February 2019 at his home. James was born June 11, 1922 in Chopin, Louisiana to the late Clarence Vercher and Mary (Johnson) Vercher.

James valiantly served his country from 1942-1974, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after serving as a Navy Combat Seabee during WWII, and the Air Force in Korea and Vietnam. He was with the Army Air Corp before it became the Air Force. His many decorations include the Air Force Commendation Medal with clusters, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct with clusters, WWII Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal with Stars, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

James was also a member if the Civilian Conservation Corp. that planted parts of the Kisatchie Forest and parts of the forest around Lake Tahoe.

After his Military retirement James moved to Dale, Texas and worked for the State of Texas until his second retirement.

James is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Callie Mae (Bynob) Vercher; sons, James Harvey Vercher with his wife Eileen of Shreveport, LA, and Clarence Randall Vercher with his wife Lisa of Austin, TX. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Brandi Todaro with her husband Mike of Mandeville, LA, Jamie Blankenship and her husband Adam of Shreveport, LA and Sydney Hanley and her husband Christopher of Forney, TX; two great-grandchildren; Andrew Todaro and Cassandra Blankenship. Surviving him as well are two sisters, Numalea Ackle and Audrey (Sis) Lofton.

James is preceded in death by one daughter, Gwendolyn; his parents and one brother, John Elmo Vercher.

The Vercher Family will receive friends and family at 6 p.m. on Monday, March the 4th, 2019 with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. SMSGT Vercher will be laid to a much-deserved rest at the National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March the 5th.

The Vercher Family would like to express their thanks for the help and aid of the many wonderful people at Heart to Heart Hospice.

Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home

