James “Rusty” Hellums, born March 25, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed from this life on February 12th, 2020. As a child he lived in Dale and his family later moved to Lockhart. He graduated from Lockhart High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1967. He became an airman and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard in Hawaii, Japan, the Republic of the Philippines and Hong Kong. As a member of the crew, Rusty helped keep the ship’s planes flying daily missions against enemy troops and supply lines. They also provided air support for the United States and allied ground forces in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in July of 1973. As a civilian he was an electrician by trade. Rusty enjoyed life and always had a smile for everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Betty Hellums.

Rusty is survived by his wife Rene; sister, Gail and husband Tommy Coers; former wife, Ladalia Hellums Shaw and their children, son Patrick and wife Jennifer, son Kevin and wife Lindsey, son Todd and wife Cristina. He adored his 14 grandchildren and 2 great -grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed as touched the lives of everyone he knew.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at McCurdy Funeral Home with military honors presented.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.james-rusty-hellums