Janis Marie Car Share:







Janis Marie Car, 63, leaves family and many loved ones to cherish her memory on October 25, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1955 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Joseph Gordan and Aline Cullen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Peterson and her parents. She is survived by her children, Angela Marie Coldewey, Amy Jo Harris, Angelique McCravy and Keala Carr; two sisters, Pat Cullen and Voyann Smith; three grandchildren, Caitlin Chambers, Audrey Marie Winger and Annabelle Carr; two great-grandchildren, Cadence and Cailie Nemetsky; numerous nephews and nieces; great-nephews and nieces and many family and friends.

A celebration of life was held at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guest book online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com