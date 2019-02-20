Jean Charlotte (Borch) Podolsky Share:







Jean Charlotte (Borch) Podolsky, passed away February 11,2019 in the hospital surrounded by her family.

Born 12-17-38 in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Mathie Borch. She was the loved sister of Lillian Genute and William Borch.

She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Podolsky and grandson John Berrigan.

She is survived by daughters Dawn and James Berrigan, Laurel and Mark Everett, Tia and Jesse Martinez, and a son Shane along with 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was also loved and will be missed by her niece and nephews.

Jean made and kept many friends through the years who will miss her great humor and strong spirit.

May her memory be eternal.

