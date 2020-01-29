Jeremy Wayne Stanton Share:







Jeremy Wayne Stanton was born July 31st, 1982, and went to be with his Heavenly Father, January 11, 2020.

Jeremy is survived by his Wife Sarah Stanton and his Daughter Sierra, both of Luling; his Father Joe Stanton of Newcastle, Texas; Mother Kathlene Stanton of Dale, Texas; sisters Delilah Tucker and April Stanton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeremy had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Jeremy was a selfless, special Human Being who loved and took care of those close to him. Jeremy touched many lives in his thirty-seven years. His warm and caring spirit will continue to live on through his Legacy of love and devotion, and his love for “his girls”, Sarah and Sierra, will live in them forever.

Burial will follow in the Luling Cemetery.

