Retired Officer, Jerry Wayne Sustala was called to Stand Down, October 31, 2019. He was born November 5, 1962 to Fred and Lena Mae Sustala.

Jerry worked for Travis County Sheriff Dept. in Austin where he had several posts in the jail. He got Officer of the Year when he was in the Transportation Dept. He wore the uniform with great pride. He loved his job more than most!

Jerry’s hobbies were riding motorcycles and camping. He loved animals and all his pets are rescue animals. Let’s just say he never saw a kitty he couldn’t love. Jerry had a passion for and really enjoyed working on cars. He was the best mechanic. He was a perfectionist, no short cuts.

Jerry was an incredibly loving man. Not big on words but huge on actions to express his love. He was a great Grandpa and Uncle. He was always ready to spend time with them. He took every opportunity to teach. He loved the Lord and prayed for everyone. He would tell you to put your fears in God’s hands and leave it there.

He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Sustala. Jerry is survived by his wife, Beth Ann Sustala; his mother, Lena Mae Sustala; brothers, Jim Sustala and his wife Janice, John Sustala and his wife Carolyn; sister, Debra and her husband Mark Scheuerman; daughter, Rachel Holmes and grandchildren RJ, Alicia & Cameron; great niece, Amber Sky Respress; nephews, CJ & Chad Dennison and their children; and his favorite sister in Law, Sam Dennison.

An event to celebrate the final Stand Down for Officer Sustala will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the McMahan Baptist Church in Dale, Texas located at 6048 FM 713. There will be a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to the Lockhart Animal Shelter. Their address is 547 Old McMahan Rd, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or to Brown Santa in your county.

