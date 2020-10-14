Jesse “Jesus” Baltierra Share:







Mr. Jesse “Jesus” Baltierra, 64, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on October 7, 2020. He entered this world on April 16, 1956 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Domingo and Bertha Baltierra.

Mr. Baltierra was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Yvonne V. Baltierra, sons, Geddy-Lee and Jay-Alan Baltierra, grandson, Lee-Anthony Baltierra, brothers, Gilbert and Joe Baltierra, sisters, Virginia Small, Esther Baltierra, and Ruth Botello

The Baltierra family received friends at DeLeon Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020. The family held a private interment following visitation.

Mr. Jesse was known for being extremely hardworking, humble, and took pride in anything he did. During his 11 year tenure at Lockhart Independent School District (Carver Kindergarten), he formed loving relationships with both his staff and his students. He loved music, particularly Rock and Roll and the Blues and collecting approximately 1,000 Hot Wheels. He was a prankster with a list of jokes too long to mention and a sense of humor that was unique. He will be greatly missed by all of those he leaves behind.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Geddy-Lee Baltierra, Jay-Alan Baltierra, Thomas Anthony Vasquez, Anselmo (Jack) Vasquez, Jr., Christopher Baltierra.

Honorary pallbearers are Karen Renee Espinoza and Lee-Anthony Baltierra.

