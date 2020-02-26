Jesse Leos Share:







Jesse Leos went home to be with his Lord on February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family at the ageof 58. Mr. Leos was born in Lockhart, Texas to Cornelio and Alice Leos.

He was a lifelong dedicated Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a hard worker. Mr. Leos was very protective of his family and friends. He liked fishing, canoeing and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Joshua Joseph Leos.

To cherish his memory, he is survived by his daughters, Ashley Michelle Romero (Roger) and Lynsey Kayla Suarez; 5 grandchildren: Cory, Zoey, Kynlee, Sophia and Stella; 9 brothers and sisters: Mary (Ray) Garrison, Ruben (Paulina) Leos, Bobby (Dora) Leos, Richard Leos, Lupe (Alan) McMullen, Ernest (Cathy) Leos, Rachel Leos, Irene Leos, Sarah (Tommy) Ortiz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

