Jesse Lynn Kelley passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Lockhart, TX. Jesse was born on July 22, 1935, to Jesse and Edrie Kelley on the Kelley farm in Lockhart. Jesse was raised on the farm and learned the value of hard work from his family. In his last days he was able to enjoy a drive and look over his cattle. This was his peaceful place.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, brother Royce, and sister JoAnn DeLisle. Jesse is survived by his wife, Carmen of 57 years, daughters Rhoda (Paul) Byorth and Jessica (Mike) Kosco. He is survived by his grandchildren, Ian, Jesse, Caleb, Joseph and Ann Marie Byorth, James and Austin Kosco. He adored his grandchildren and their time spent with him on the farm. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

Upon graduation from Lockhart High School (1953), he attended Texas A&M for one year. He returned to the farm to help his father. Jesse then enlisted in the Army on September 29, 1956. After completing his service, he continued his education at Southwest Texas State College. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from SWT (Texas State University).

He married, his wife Carmen, on December 28, 1963 in Mexico City. He not only fell in love with his wife from Mexico but her family. He loved his time spent visiting and travelling through Mexico. After living in San Antonio and Beaumont he returned to Lockhart with his family. He raised his daughters in the town he grew up in and left them with so many memories and appreciation of this small town in Texas.

He was proud to work for LISD until his retirement on May 2, 1997. He also valued the importance of serving his community. He served one term on the Lockhart City Council. He gave his time to the Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club. His daughters fondly remember him working in the beer booth during Chisholm Trail and the Kiwanis rodeo. His enjoyment at these events were evident by his smile.

He was an avid reader. His shelves are lined with many history books that were read in their entirety. He also loved the game of poker. He immensely enjoyed his Poker Club of 40 plus years. The roaring laughter heard when it was his turn to have poker night at the house was unforgettable joy.

Though he is greatly missed, his family takes comfort that he is at rest.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorials to The Lockhart ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1361, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 686 Lockhart, TX 78644.

