Jill Dianne Frizell Guenther unexpectedly passed away on Mother’s Day 2019 at the age of 53. Jill was born in Lockhart, Texas on September 1, 1965, and passed away at Seton Medical Center Hays despite the very best effort from local first responders. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Frizell.

Jill is survived by her husband of 25 years, Greg Guenther; daughter, Katelynn Guenther; son, Anthony Grant and his wife Dani, her only granddaughter, Alaina; mother, Carolyn Yoast; sister, Jennifer Riechers and her husband Robin and their two boys Jacob and Jordan “Bob”.

The Guenther family will gather at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 5-7 for friends and family wishing to pay their respects and share their stories of Jill.

