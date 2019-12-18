Jimmie Lee Turner Share:







Jimmie Lee Turner, 65, of Taylorsville, TX passed away due to medical complications on December 15th, 2019 at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas. He was the second son born in Buda, TX to John Manly and Gloria Ann (Glosson) Turner on October 7th, 1954. Jimmie attended school in Buda until his family bought a ranch in Taylorsville his senior year, which caused him to graduate from Lockhart High School in 1973. Jimmie joined the local McMahan Baptist Church and the Plum Creek Promenaders ( a local square dancing club) with his family, shortly after the move from Buda. After graduation, he worked as a Foreman at Mica Corporation in Houston every week and helped his parents and brother, Rocky, farm their family cattle ranch in Taylorsville every weekend. At the age of 21, Jimmie began dating his best friend’s 18 year old sister, Katharine Marie Karstetter. The two were married 9 months after their first date on May 8th, 1976 in a large wedding ceremony that included 6 groomsmen and 6 bridesmaids at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Three years later, they welcomed their first daughter on January 1st, 1979, Jessica Ann. Their second daughter, Laura Jane, was born only 15 months later, on April 22nd, 1980. Just before their girls were old enough to enroll in school, Jimmie and Kathy decided they preferred their children attend school at Lockhart ISD, which prompted them to move permanently to Taylorsville. Jimmie quit his successful career at Mica Corporation in Houston, moved his wife and 2 daughters permanently to the family ranch in Taylosrville, and began transporting manufactured homes as an independent operator leased through a company and leased as the driver of his own company, Centex Mobile Home Service.

In addition to being a truck driver, working the family ranch, riding horses, and working cattle, Jimmie loved country and western dancing, riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, three wheelers, boats, fishing, occasionally hunting, and having fun with his wife and daughters, which included teaching his daughters to dance, drive, annual family vacations to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, and watching them grow, get married and provide him with grandchildren that filled his life full of love and laughter.

Once his four grandchildren came along, Jimmie delighted in being PawPaw to James Lee, Brianna Marie, Hayden Garrett, and Reagan Alexis. Every year, he looked forward to the Fourth of July parade in McMahan where he drove his grandkids around in his colorful barrel train while his wife walked alongside dressed as a clown passing candy out to onlookers. He was so proud of all 4 grandchildren and talked about them to everyone every chance he got. Sitting on his front porch swing enjoying the view and spending time with his grandchildren were his favorite pastimes.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his younger brother, Jack Manly Turner, and his parents, John Manly Turner and Gloria Ann (Glosson) Turner. Left to carry on Jimmie’s memory, is his loving wife of 43 years, Katharine Marie (Karstetter) Turner of Taylorsville; 2 daughters of Lockhart, Jessica Ann (Turner) Hutcheson and Laura Jane (Turner) Brast (Eric), 4 grandchildren of Lockhart, James Lee Hutcheson, Brianna Marie Hutcheson, Hayden Garrett Brast, and Reagan Alexis Brast; and his older brother of Hutto, Rocky Dale Turner.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 1 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Horton presiding. Burial will follow at Bateman Cemetery.

