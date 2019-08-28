JoAnn Tatum Holcomb Share:







JoAnn Tatum Holcomb passed away on August 24, 2019 at 11:30 am in Kyle, Texas at the age of 85.

JoAnn is survived by her loving daughter Jan and Jan’s boyfriend, Aaron Grant of Lockhart, Texas; sister-in-law, Carol Tatum of College Station, Texas; nieces, Karen Mitchell and her husband Mike and Susan Tatum and one nephew Stephen Tatum and his wife Shannon; and great nieces: Taylor, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn and Jenna.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Holcomb, her parents Joseph E. Tatum and Helen Tatum and her brother Michael Tatum.

JoAnn was born on March 7, 1934 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Rocksprings High School in 1951. After that, she attended and received her Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas Teachers College in 1955. She went on to teach in Big Lake where she met her husband Ernest Darrell Holcomb. They were married on December 28, 1956.

JoAnn was a lifelong member of the First Lockhart Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School.

She was beloved by many as a Special Education teacher in the Lockhart Independent School District for over thirty years. JoAnn was an avid Bridge player, a talented artist, and she especially enjoyed playing “Angry Birds” on her iPad. In recent years, she also enjoyed working Crossword and Sudoku Puzzles.

The Holcomb family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital as well as Chisholm Trail Nursing Home and Rehab for the care and kindness JoAnn received over the past month.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28th from 5-7 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Graveside services will begin at 10 am on Thursday, August 29th at the Lockhart City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to The First Lockhart Presbyterian Church.

