Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


OZK

Joe Carrasco, Jr.

Obituaries
0
Share:

Joe Carrasco, Jr., 76, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 24, 2020. He entered this world on October 23, 1943 in Pecos, Texas, born to Joe and Mercedes Carrasco, Jr. He is survived by his wife Emma Carrasco; son Raul Carrasco; son Ruben Carrasco; son Rick Carrasco; son Randy Carrasco; daughter Rhonda Ramirez; daughter Maria de la Luz Carrasco; son Aaron Trevino; 15 Grandchildren; 27 Great-grandchildren.
The Carrasco family will receive friends and family from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joe-carrasco

Share:
Previous Article

Jeremy Wayne Stanton

Next Article

Anton C. Merka

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION