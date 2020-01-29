Joe Carrasco, Jr. Share:







Joe Carrasco, Jr., 76, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 24, 2020. He entered this world on October 23, 1943 in Pecos, Texas, born to Joe and Mercedes Carrasco, Jr. He is survived by his wife Emma Carrasco; son Raul Carrasco; son Ruben Carrasco; son Rick Carrasco; son Randy Carrasco; daughter Rhonda Ramirez; daughter Maria de la Luz Carrasco; son Aaron Trevino; 15 Grandchildren; 27 Great-grandchildren.

The Carrasco family will receive friends and family from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joe-carrasco