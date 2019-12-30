Joe Castillo Share:







Mr. Joe (Maracas) Castillo, 78, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Husband, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on December 15, 2019. He entered this world on March 24, 1941 in Maxwell, Texas.

Mr. Castillo was preceded in death by his wife Ofelia Castillo; grandson, Michael Trelles; brother Jimmy Castilleja; sister Aurelia Gutierrez; brother Guadalupe Castilleja; sister Esperanza Rodriguez; brother Raul Alvarez; and sister Gloria Salinas.

He is survived by his companion Bertha Contreras; daughter Nora Butler; daughter Anette Maher; granddaughter Victoria Maher; granddaughter Rebekah Maher; grandson Mark Castillo; great-granddaughter Payten Castillo; sister Mary Helen Hernandez; sister Carol Mendoza; brother John Castilleja; brother Jack Castilleja; sister Margie Gonzales; brother Manuel Castillo; brother Johnny Alvarez; brother Joe Alvarez; brother Natividad Contreras, Jr.; brother Lupe Alvarez.

Jose served in the United States National Guard Reserve for 6 years.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar Street, Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200.

