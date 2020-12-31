Joe H. Bunch Share:







Joe Henry Bunch, 96, passed away December 23rd, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. He was born January 19th, 1924 in Lockhart, Texas to Annie and Hewlett Lowry Bunch, the third of six children. He grew up in Lockhart and attended Lockhart public schools.

Ineligible for military service during World War II for health reasons, he moved to Houston and worked for Southwestern Bell.

After the war he returned to Austin and graduated from Durham Business College. During that time, he met and married Dorothy Richards of Smithville, Texas. They had two daughters, Pam and Lanu. The family was active in the Central Baptist Church which later became Great Hills Baptist Church.

Joe began a career with the Texas Railroad Commission which would span 34 years from 1953-1987. When he retired, he started his own petroleum consulting business in 1988.

He returned to Lockhart in 2004 and restored a home on San Antonio Street, furnishing it with his favorite antiques and paintings. Joe also enjoyed checking on his farm south of town and had a great love of history and genealogy and was involved in numerous organizations. He was a descendant of the Robert family of South Carolina and Louisiana. He was President of the Fleur de Lis chapter of the Huguenot Society, honoring the Huguenots who emigrated to America in the 18th and 19th century in search of religious freedom. He was also a member of Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Joe was also fortunate to have the privilege of providing an endowed scholarship in nursing to the University Mary Hardin-Baylor from which six generations of his family graduated. He was also an active member of First Lockhart Baptist Church, which he had attended as a boy.

Joe moved to assisted living in 2014, finally residing at The Reserve Memory Care Center in Georgetown. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at the Reserve for their compassionate care of Joe over these past two years and especially in his final days.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Annie Lee Means, his brother, H. L. Bunch, his sister Emma Vann, his sister Lynn Bunch, and his sister Gwynne Ray.

He is survived by his daughters, Pam Manly and her husband, Walt and Lanu Hogan and her husband, Roy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Marc Manly and his wife, Bonnie, Matt Manly, Hilary Hogan, Ryan Hogan, and Regan Hogan. He has three great-grandchildren, Chelsea Hutton, Stephon Manly, and Jeremiah Manly along with numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members who are his survivors.

A private family funeral service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to First Lockhart Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.