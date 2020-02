John Mark Stone Share:







The family of John Mark Stone would thank everyone for the kind words, cards, flowers, and such during this difficult time. While he left us on November 19th of last year, he was an unique man so we wanted to celebrate his life on the most unique day – February 29th.

Join us at the Lockhart Church Of Christ on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 for a celebration of John Mark Stone at 10:30am.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/john-mark-stone