John R. Taylor, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 98 years old. Barbara Taylor, his loving wife of 74 years, was with him and holding his hand when he passed over. John was a longtime resident of Lake Jackson, Texas where he raised his seven children. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Constance and David Hetzel, Stephanie and Ron Doyle, John and Laurie Taylor, Denise Taylor, Joed Taylor, Jennifer and Paul Tirrell and Brett and Sissy Taylor. He taught school at Lake Jackson Junior High and later worked as a Cell Services Engineer and Foreman at Dow Chemical. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and was a crewman on a B-17 bomber training to go overseas when the war ended. John loved to fish and hunt and delighted in teaching his grandchildren to enjoy those pastimes. After he retired from Dow, he became an accomplished and prolific painter. His floral paintings grace the homes of his children, grandchildren and many of his friends. He had a showing of his work in the Blackbird Studio in Lockhart in 2014 that was very well received. He and Barbara moved to San Marcos, TX in 2003. For the last five years he lived in Martindale where he was an active member of the Martindale United Methodist Church. He participated in bible study classes and even in his final months could be seen sitting in the front pew of “the Little Green Church” to worship his Lord. Besides his wife and children, he leaves behind seven grandchildren: John R. Taylor IV, Taylor Hetzel, Michael Doyle, Kaci and Kory Taylor, and Garret and Morgan Tirrell. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His kind and generous spirit will be sorely missed by his family and friends. May the angels and saints receive him at his coming and may he rest with God in eternal peace.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in Martindale. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Martindale, CureJM.org or the charity of your choice.

