John Stephen Walters of Lockhart, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Silsbee, Texas on November 29, 1952. He was the son of Benford and Mary Jo Busby Walters.

Growing up in the piney woods in Silsbee, his parents instilled a love of hunting, and service to the community. He was a fourth generation member of the Silsbee Fire Department and became a Deputy State Fire Marshall. One of his proudest moments was when he became Lockhart’s first paid Fire Chief in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Mary and son Ben of Lockhart; his sister, Karen (Brad) Young of Silsbee and many nieces and nephews.

A Catholic mass will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644

