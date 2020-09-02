Johnie Rodriguez Share:







Johnie Rodriguez, 61, was called to his eternal resting place on August 24, 2020. He entered this world on October 25, 1958 in Fentress, TX, born to Jimmy and Lupe Rodriguez.

He is survived by a son and two daughters, sisters Yolanda Gonzales, Mary Garcia, Lenore Rodriguez, Santos Gonzales, Delma Rodriguez; brothers Joe Rodriguez, Avelino Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews and cousins

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 7:00 pm. at DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas.

