Johnnie Alvarez, 79, passed away on February 11, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1940 in Waco, Texas to Pedro and Julia Alvarez.

Johnnie enjoyed fishing and telling stories of his life as often as he could. Johnnie owned many businesses in Lubbock and in Lockhart. He had many friends that he left an impression on, and he will truly be missed.

He will be missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived in life by his eldest daughter, Jennifer P. Alvarez, of Luling, TX and her five children; Sasha, Alexis, Julissa, Cresencia, and Ezekiel, as well as six grandchildren, Ann Marie, Adrianna, Carlos Garcia , Killian Garza, Jaciel Villegas and Adiel Martinez Yanez; Daughter, Roseanne E. Salazar and son-in-law Johnny A. Salazar of Plainview, TX their children Rico M Escalante, Alyssa K Escalante and Jason A Salazar; David S. Silvas and daughter-in-law Leticia Silvas of Buda, TX, their children Rozette, Marlee, and Camilla. Jessica Silva-Juarez and son-in-law Richard Juarez of Lockhart, TX and their children Anastasia, Gabriel, Elijah & Ezra.

