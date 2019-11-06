Johnnie Washington Winn, Jr Share:







Johnnie Washington Winn, Jr. died peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1932 to Johnnie Winn and Audrey Carter-Winn. Both parents and one brother, George Allie Winn preceded him in death.

Johnnie professed his Christianity and was baptized at an early age and became a member of St. John Landmark Baptist Church, Dale, Texas where he served as a faithful member and Ordained Deacon from the age of 18 until his health failed. Johnnie Winn was a carpenter by trade for many years until he retired and a member of the carpenters union. Johnnie was a loving brother, wonderful husband, a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, faithful servant, and friend.

Visitation will begin on November 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.

Funeral service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, November 9, 2019. Interment will follow at St. John Colony Cemetery in Dale, Texas

Arrangements by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc., 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702-1116 (512-476-9128)

