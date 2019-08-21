Johnny Bonkowski Share:







Johnny Bonkowski of Lockhart, TX passed away on August 18, 2019 in Seguin at the age of 98. He was the youngest of nine children, 6 boys and 3 girls, born to Polish immigrants, Wladyslaw “Walter” Antoni and Marjanna “Mary Agnes” Nagrodzka Bonkowski.

Mr. Bonkowski was a farmer in and around the Lockhart area for many years. He was also a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart.

He is survived by his nephew and caretakers Tony Bonkowski and his wife Dorothy and great nephew Terry Roy Bonkowski and his wife Beverly and their sons, Bailey and Wyatt Hubbard. Mr. Bonkowski is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends from the surrounding areas in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Bonkowski Family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the Windsor Nursing Home in Seguin and to the Kindred Hospice nurses for their loving care during Mr. Bonkowski’s final days.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 am with a funeral service beginning at 11. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com, 512-398-4791.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/johnny-bonkowski