Johnny H. Zuniga Share:







August 28, 1964 – July 17, 2020

Johnny H. Zuniga, 55, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on July 17, 2020.

Johnny was born in Lockhart to Merejildo and San Juana Zuniga on August 28, 1964. He was a 1982 graduate of Lockhart High School. Shortly after graduation from Lockhart High, he received his nursing certification where he became a caregiver to many Lockhart residents during his career. Uncle Johnny was a very compassionate, loving, and selfless man who is loved and will be missed by so many.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gilbert H. Zuniga, sister Helen Casanova, and sister Angelita Castillo. He is survived by his sister Connie Martinez (Tony), sister Margaret Rodriguez (Joe), brother Merejildo Zuniga Jr. (Mary Ann), and sister Mary Ygnacio. Uncle Johnny had numerous nephews and nieces along with many great nephews and nieces whom he adored very much.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Thursday, July 23 from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.