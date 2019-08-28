Johnny Siemering Share:







On Friday, August 23, 2019, Johnny Siemering was received into the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 97. Johnny was born on November 29, 1921 in Maxwell, Texas to John A. and Henrietta (Wink) Siemering. He was one of five siblings, including two sisters,

Doris Colgin and Helen Schmidt and two brothers, Jimmy Siemering and Robert Siemering. On September 8, 1946 he married Olice Dale Bible. They raised three daughters, Virginia Dale Hughes, Cathy Lee Gideon and Peggy Sue Germer.

Johnny was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy as a Seabee. He worked for the Luling Foundation Farm gaining his knowledge and love of farming and ranching. During a drought, he took employment at Goodyear where he built lasting friendships. There was no problem Johnny could not solve with a few tools and a piece of bailing wire.

His first love behind Jesus and his family was growing cotton. When he wasn’t in the field on his tractor, Johnny enjoyed spending his time playing dominoes, preferably 80, with good friends and family, listening to music and dancing. He was known for hard work and his infectious sense of humor by his many family and friends.

Johnny served as a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell and was a cofounder of Grace Lutheran Church in Lockhart. He received numerous awards for his contribution to the Agricultural community including Outstanding Conservation Farmer for Hays, Caldwell, Travis, Comal and Guadalupe Counties in 1978, Chamber of Commerce Agriculturist of the Year in 1986 and Recognition for his Agricultural Achievements from the State of Texas House of Representatives in 2017. He was a Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show Buyer, on the Board of Directors for the Lockhart Gin and on the Board of Trustees for the Luling Foundation.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John and Henrietta, wife Dale, daughter Cathy, brother Robert and sister Doris. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Virginia and Bill Hughes, Peggy and Bruce Germer, and Mike Gideon (Lisa), his grandchildren, Michael Gideon (Deana), John Gideon, David Hughes (Josie), George Gideon, Misty Hatton (Terrance) and B.J. Germer, his great-grandchildren, Kristen, Kelley, Coy, Virginia, Brendon, Jacob, Thomas and Gracie, and his good friend Dot Kuntschik.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell at 10 am. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart from 5 to 7 pm. Memorials may be given to Ebenezer Lutheran Church building fund or the charity of choice.

