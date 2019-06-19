Jose Cantu Elizondo, Sr. Share:







Jose Cantu Elizondo, Sr., 66, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on June 7, 2019. He entered this world on March 19, 1953 in Dilley, TX, born to Leopoldo and Juanita Elizondo.

Jose was preceded by his parents, a grandson, Ezekiel Elizondo, and brothers, Chano Elizondo and Ramon Elizondo.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia Elizondo; daughter Stephanie Elizondo; daughter Kimberly Elizondo; daughter Joline Elizondo; son Joseph Elizondo; sister Irene Hernandez; brother Manuel Elizondo; sister Lucia Garcia; brother Robert Elizondo; 8 Grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.

