Jose Contreras Cordoba Share:







Jose Contreras Cordoba, 41, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on December 1, 2019. He entered this world on February 21, 1978 in San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico, born to Gorgonio and Benita Contreras Cordoba. He is survived by his wife Aracely Quiroz Hernandez; father Gorgonio Contreras Guerrero; mother Benita Cordova Olvera; daughter Jennifer Contreras; daughter Aracely Contreras; daughter Selena Contreras; daughter Ashley Contreras; son Jose Gabriel Contreras; sister Victoria Contreras Cordova; brother Ruben Contreras Cordova; brother Arcadio Contreras Cordova; brother Raudel Contreras Cordova; brother Gorgonio Contreras Cordova; brother Juan Carlos Contreras Cordova; brother Uvaldo Contreras Vasquez; sister Nicolasa Contreras Cordova; sister Maritza Contreras Cordova; sister Anallely Contreras Cordova; granddaughter Daleyza Perez Contreras; grandson Renaud Benitez Contreras, Jr.

Recitation of the holy rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the family residence. Funeal mass was celebtated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Burial was in Lockhart City Cemetery.

Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar Ctreet, Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/jose-contreras-cordoba