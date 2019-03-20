Jose Flores Share:







Jose Flores, 65, beloved brother and uncle, was called to his eternal resting place on March 9, 2019. He entered this world on January 7, 1954 in Lockhart, TX, born to Ysidro and Oralia Flores.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents and three sibilings. He is survived by sister Mary Gonzales and husband Angel Gonzales; nephew Joe Gonzales and wife Monica; nephew Rene Gonzales and wife Veronica: niece Yvette Rodriguez and husband Rudy; niece Lisa Rodriguez and husband Rick; along with six great-nephews and seven great-nieces. Jose loved cooking, listening to music and dancing. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends, being outdoors in his yard and caring for his plants.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas and funeral mass will be celebrated at Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 512-376-6200.

