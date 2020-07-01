Jose Heriberto Reyes Share:







Our beloved brother passed away quietly and peacefully in the company of his loving son Carlos and his granddaughter Desiree, at their home in Rockport Texas on June 12, 2020.

He was the third of twelve children born on March 30, 1937 to Jose M. and Angela C. Reyes. Joe has 9 children, Debra, Richard, Rebecca, Teresa, Lodie, Joe III, William, Cathy and Carlos. He has 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. His siblings are Lupe Ybarra (D), Lucia, Lucia Elizabeth (D), Leopoldo (D), Lonnie, Tom, Sr. Elizabeth, Jon, Theresa, Veronica Darner and David.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Millie and their son, William.

After graduating from LHS in 1956 he enlisted in the Air Force where he served almost 18 years. He lived in Austin and worked for Abbott Labs until his retirement, then he and his wife moved to Rockport. Joe loved his family dearly and had many friends. He always looked forward to visits from family and friends. His main hobbies were gardening and putting together model airplanes. Funeral arrangement was handled through Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Brother.

