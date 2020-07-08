Jose “Joe” Quintero Share:







In Loving Memory of Jose “Joe” Quintero, age 68 of Austin, Texas was born September 17, 1951 and passed away July 2, 2020.

Mr. Quintero was proceeded on death by his father, Raul Quintero, siblings, Refugio, Adeliada, Armando, Raul Jr., Quintero, nephews, Refugio Esteban, and Toby Quintero

He is Survived by his former Spouse and dear friend, Carmen Magness, daughters Melissa Ann, Briana and son, Jose Jr. eight Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, and his loving mother, Margarita Quintero,

sisters, Leonarda, Magdalena, Domitila, and Alda, brothers, Pedro, Toribio, Mario, and many nieces and nephews.

Jose was a Born Again Christian, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was our family mentor, and spiritual leader. A Native to East Austin and a graduate of Johnston High School. He was a prominent grassroots community activist and leader. Serving as a member of El Concillio with terms as President of both LULAC and The Greater East Austin Neighborhood Association; Jose’s life purpose was to advocate for family, community, and La Raza as a whole.

The Quintero family want to thank Dr. James Uyeki and Staff as well as the wonderful staff at Austin Hospice that provided care during extraordinary COVID circumstances.

We deeply appreciate all the love and support from family and friends.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers:

Benny Carmona IV, Brandon Paul Jimenez, Noah Masoud, Pete Quintero Jr., Jesse Escobar Sr., and Edward Lopez.

Honorary Pallbearer: Sean Andrew Saldana

Visitation was held at DeLeon Funeral Home Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., with funeral service held after.

Burial followed in St. John Cemetery in Luling, Texas.

