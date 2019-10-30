Josefa Michaelson Share:







Josefa Michaelson was born in Lockhart, Texas on the morning of Friday, January 13, 1967. Josefa joined the United States Air Force following her high school graduation. She served in the military for 13 years, including a tour in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. She earned the rank of staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1999. Following her career in the US Air Force, Josefa began her career at H.E.B grocery where she worked for 19 years.

Those that knew Josefa, knew a strong woman of faith, someone who loved her family deeply and a woman whose laugh occasionally turned into a wheeze but was always infectious. She loved spending her free time with her pets, gardening and planting trees or taking road trips with her fiancé.

Josefa is preceded in death by her father, Raul G. Trelles, brother, Jose Raul Trelles, maternal grandparents Rojelio and Susie Recio; paternal grandparents, Demetrio and Josefa Trelles; as well as two tios and six tias.

Josefa is survived by her mother, Olga Recio Trelles, son Justin Michaelson, daughter, Jania Michaelson and her fiancé, Rojelio Hernandez; 6 tias, and numerous cousins.

Visitation was held at the Thomason Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service was held at the First Lockhart Baptist Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Burial followed at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Thomason Funeral Home Please log on to: www.thomasonfuneralhome.com, to leave a tribute to Josefa or to plant a tree in her honor. (512) 398-2300.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/josefa-michaelson