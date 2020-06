Joseph D. French Share:







Joseph D. French died suddenly on June 20, 2020 in Dripping Springs,Texas. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on April 8, 1947. He graduated from Lockhart High School and had a long career as a mechanic and worked for Goodwill.

His hobbies were golf and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter Angela and her husband Bryan. He is very loved and will be dearly missed.

