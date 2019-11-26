Joseph “Joe” Patrick Lowe Share:







Joseph “Joe” Patrick Lowe, 71, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born March 17, 1948 in Willard, Utah to Lynn Ford Lowe and Rosella Jessie Hancey, he was the youngest of four children.

He spent his childhood in Willard, generally causing mischief and engaging in shenanigans. As an adult, he never missed an opportunity to crack a joke or pull a prank, and was always surrounded by laughter and friends. Later in life, he settled in Lockhart to be closer to his children. He loved his kids, grandkids, and his cat “Pinky” dearly.

Joe had a natural ability to repair anything electrical or mechanical, which led him to find his niche repairing industrial sewing machines in clothing manufacturing facilities. This afforded him the opportunity to live in various countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, and the Philippines, where many adventures were had and many lifelong friends were made.

Surviving are his eight children: Andrea Bradley of Hailey, Idaho; Stephanie (Ian) Cant of Scotland; Michael (Anna) Lowe of Dale, Texas; Tracy Lowe of Egypt; Stacy (Josh) Finley of Austin, Texas; Chris Lowe of Lockhart, Texas; Jonathon Lowe of Houston, Texas; Jennifer Lowe of Houston, Texas. Also surviving are six grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, Lynn and Rosella Lowe, and his sisters Carol Barker, Jean Ward, and Shirley Anderson.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 2nd from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Legends Funeral Home, 101 Center Point Road, Suite B, San Marcos, Texas. Interment will be at a later date.