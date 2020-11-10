Josie R. Peralez Share:







March 13, 1944 – November 9, 2020

Josie Peralez neé Rodriguez, 76, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. Visitation will be at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Monday, November 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart on Tuesday, November 17 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.