Joy Gayle Siemering, 58, passed away at her home on January 29, 2020 from complications due to cancer.

She was born in Alice, TX on June 2, 1961, the second of four children of Charles and Fay Alley. She fully gave her heart to Jesus in 1980 and served him faithfully from that time on, ministering in multiple ways, especially with her singing. In 2012 she became a Seventh Day Adventist after watching the teachings on Amazing Discoveries. She fell completely in love with the beautiful truths they taught from the Bible, and from then on her life became focused on how to share those truths with others.

Joy was an incredibly beautiful person who always had a smile and encouraging word for everyone, even strangers. The love of Jesus shone through her, and she was always thinking of someone else. She had a beautiful voice, a great sense of humor and fun, a deep appreciation for the beauties of nature, and a deep devotion to her family.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Mike Siemering, her daughter Misty Gorley, her sons James Gorley and Daniel Alley, her daughter-in-law Jossalyn, her mother Fay Alley, her sisters Carol Alley and Darla Graf (James), and her brother Steve Alley (Christy) along with her nephews, niece, and her brothers- & sisters-in-law from the Siemering family.

